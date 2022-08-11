Interior Minister leaves for Saudi Arabia on five-day visit

11 August,2022 12:19 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has left for Saudi Arabia on a five-day visit.

During his stay, the Interior Minister will hold meetings with his Saudi counterpart and other high ranking officials. The talks will focus on strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Interior Minister will also perform Umrah and pay his respect at Roza Rasool (SAW).