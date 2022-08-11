Three killed, 10 injured in van, truck collision in Khairpur
Pakistan
The injured were shifted to hospitals in Gumbat and Thari Mirwah.
KHAIRPUR (Dunya News) – At least three persons were killed and 10 other were wounded in a collision between a van and truck in Khairpur in the wee hours of Thursday, Dunya News reported.
According to details, the accident occurred at the Mehran National Highway where a vane going to Khairpur from Karachi was hit by a truck, killing three persons on the spot and injuring 10 other.
Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospitals in Gumbat and Thari Mirwah.