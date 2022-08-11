CM Punjab appoints five Political Assistants

11 August,2022 04:51 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab Chief Minister, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, has appointed five Political Assistants on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

The notification for the appointment of the Political Assistants has been issued by the CM secretariat Punjab after the approval of Chief Minister.

According to the notification, Samina Khawar Hayat, Zubair Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Amir Khan, Amjad Parvez and Chaudhry Arif Gondal have been appointed as Political Assistants to the Chief Minister.

