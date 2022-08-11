Policeman martyred in firing incident in Peshawar
Pakistan
Police have also launched a search operation to arrest the culprits involved in the incident.
PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Some unidentified miscreants opened fire and martyred a policeman in Subhan Sher area of Peshawar on Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.
According to details, some unidentified gunmen opened fire at a police check post in Subhan Sher area of the city due to police official Rakhmeen Khan embraced martyrdom.
A heavy contingent of police reached the spot after the firing incident and cordoned off the area. Police have also launched a search operation to arrest the culprits involved in the incident.