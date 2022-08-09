PM strongly denounces suicide attack on military convoy in North Waziristan

09 August,2022 10:16 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly denounced the suicide attack on a military convoy in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.

In a statement, he expressed grief over the martyrdom of four soldiers in the attack.

Reiterating the nation’s firm resolve to root out the menace of terrorism, Shehbaz Sharif said the terrorists will not be allowed to succeed in their sordid designs.

He paid glowing tributes to the soldiers who rendered their lives whilst confronting the terrorists.

The Prime Minister prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the martyrs higher ranks in Jannah and give patience to the bereaved families.

