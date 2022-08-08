Pakistan felicitates ASEAN on 55th ASEAN Day

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan felicitates ASEAN on 55th ASEAN Day

Pakistan felicitates ASEAN on 55th ASEAN Day

08 August,2022 10:18 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan on Monday felicitated the Association of South East Asian Nations Member States on the 55th ASEAN Day, marking the foundation of the organization on this day in 1967.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said ASEAN has evolved into a dynamic and integrated economic community advancing shared interests of regional peace and development.

The statement added that Pakistan has long-standing cooperation with ASEAN and it appreciates the organization s progress and significant strides in advancing regional cooperation.

The Foreign Office said in line with its Vision East Asia policy, Pakistan attaches high priority to further strengthening its multi-dimensional relations with ASEAN through enhanced connectivity and people-to-people contacts.

The statement alluded to Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari s participation in the 29th ASEAN Regional Forum s Ministerial Meeting in Phnom Penh as a manifestation of Pakistan s commitment to advancing its partnership with ASEAN.