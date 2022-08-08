Two children die after eating poisonous food in Karachi

Pakistan Pakistan Two children die after eating poisonous food in Karachi

Two minor children died after eating poisonous food in Juharabad area of Karachi on Sunday.

08 August,2022 05:17 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Two minor children died after eating poisonous food in Juharabad locality on Federal-B Area in Karachi on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, condition of two children and their mother deteriorated after eating poisonous food. The affected persons were shifted to hospital where two children died during treatment while their mother is stated to be in stable condition.

According to SSP Central, the preliminary investigation reveals that the condition of the victim deteriorated after eating home-cooked fish. Further investigation is ongoing.

