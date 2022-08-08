Gas tanker plunges into deep ravine in Muzaffarabad

The driver of the gas tanker miraculously remained unhurt in the accident.

08 August,2022 05:10 am

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) - An empty gas tanker skidded off the road and plunged into deep ravine in Lohaar Galli area near Muzaffarabad on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Muzaffarabad-Abbottabad highway which remained closed for last five days due to land siding near Lohaar Galli. The vehicular traffic on the road was, however, restored on Sunday.

The tanker driver miraculously remained unhurt despite the ill-fated tanker rolled down to hundreds of feet deep ditch. The traffic on the highway was later suspended again for several hours due to accident.

