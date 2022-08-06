Punjab Governor administers oath to 21-member provincial cabinet

06 August,2022 12:50 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Governor Muhammad Baleegh-ur-Rehman on Saturday administered oath to the new provincial cabinet at Governor House in Lahore.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was also present at the oath-taking ceremony at the Governor House.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including Dr Yasmin Rashid, Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Murad Raas and others took the oath.

Earlier on Wednesday, PTI Chairman Imran Khan finalized the 21-member Punjab cabinet.

The Punjab cabinet included Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Murad Ras from Lahore, while Ali Afzal Sahi and Latif Nazar have also been included in the cabinet and Raja Basharat.

From South Punjab, Nawabzada Mansoor, Sardar Mohsin Leghari, Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena, Sardar Shahabuddin, Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak have also been inducted in the cabinet, while Sardar Majeed Niazi, Malik Taimur, Muneeb Cheema, Ali Abbas Shah will also be part of the cabinet.

Sardar Hashim Dogar, Sardar Asif Nakai, Raja Yasir Humayun, Khurram Shehzad Virk, Hussain Jahanian Gardezi are also included in the cabinet.