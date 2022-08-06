PM strongly condemns Israeli airstrikes in Gaza

The PM said if impunity and barbarism had a face, it would have been that of Israel.

06 August,2022 11:38 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said that Pakistan strongly condemned Israeli airstrikes in Gaza in which ten Palestinians, including a 5-year-old girl, were martyred.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said if impunity and barbarism had a face, it would have been that of Israel, which had targeted Palestinians without any care for the consequences.

According to media reports, on Friday, Israel launched missiles throughout the besieged Palestinian city, killing 10 people, including a five-year-old girl and a 23-year-old woman.