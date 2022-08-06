PM Shehbaz establishes relief fund for flood affectees

People should help government in rehabilitation of flood affectees: PM

06 August,2022 10:24 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has established relief fund for affectees of the recent floods.

In a statement, the Prime Minister made a fervent appeal to the people, especially the philanthropists, to generously help the people affected by the floods.

Alluding to the devastation caused by floods due to unprecedented rains, he said there has been an extraordinary destruction in Balochistan whilst immense losses have also been caused in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

The Prime Minister said despite difficult economic situation, the government has immediately released five billion rupees for the flood victims.

He said there is a need to help the flood affected brothers, sisters and children with the spirit of ‘Ansar-i-Madina’.

The federal government has also, on the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has declared emergency in the rain and flood affected areas to expedite relief and rehabilitation process.

The Prime Minister has also directed the Ministry of Finance to immediately provide five billion rupees to the National Disaster Management Authority for this purpose.

Earlier, the Prime Minister said we have to help people beyond our political interests.

He also constituted a high-level committee to ensure effective relief activities through coordination between NDMA and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities.

The Prime Minister said that in view of the climate change, there is a need to formulate medium-term and long-term policies.

He called upon the provincial governments to send authentic information and reports to the federal government so as to assess the damages caused by rains and flood at the earliest.

The Prime Minister said the joint survey is inevitable to assess the damages and pay compensation for the damaged structures and other losses.