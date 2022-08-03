Transporters observe nationwide strike over increases in taxes, tolls

Pakistan Pakistan Transporters observe nationwide strike over increases in taxes, tolls

Masses are facing difficulties at bus terminals across the country including Punjab.

03 August,2022 10:55 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) -The transporters have continued their strike for a second day against hike in taxes and duties by the government.

According to details, the transporters are protesting against increase in rates of token tax, challan fee, toll tax and ever-increasing petroleum prices.

Masses are facing difficulties at bus terminals across the country including Punjab.

The protestors have threatened to continue the strike if taxes are not withdrawn immediately. Transport owners said that the government had increased the tax from Rs300 to Rs4,000 and Rs8,000.