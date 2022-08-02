Nawaz says Imran was working on foreign agenda

Nawaz says Imran was working on foreign agenda

02 August,2022 10:53 pm

LONDON (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday reacted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) verdict over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prohibited funding case , saying that Imran Khan was working on foreign agenda.

In his statement, the former premier said the biggest theft ever in the county has been uncovered. Even Imran knew that he was involved in the biggest theft in the country’s history so far.

The PML-N supremo said that the verdict has been announced over PTI prohibited funding case after eight years.

Nawaz said, "JIT was created on WhatsApp in our time. And at that time, Imran used to say that he was not involved in any robbery, saying he was honest, the PML-N leader said.

Nawaz lashed out at Imran, claiming that he (Imran) was imposing a foreign agenda on the county. The PML-N supremo said that Imran’s personality is dangerous for Pakistan.

Nawaz claimed that Imran Khan is spreading mischievous elements and his aim is to destroy the country.

The former prime minister said that the country was progressing with time, but when Imran Khan came to power, he destroyed everything.

Nawaz said, "I was disqualified for not receiving salary from my son. It is up to me whether I take salary from him or not, after all he is my son”.

Nawaz said the former prime minister (Imran) and Saqib Nasir had oppressed the country, saying that Saqib Nisar had ordered the NAB court to deal with the cases. Nawaz went on to say that Saqib Nisar said, "We have to punish Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif."

Nawaz claimed, “The judges asked Imran to bring the cases to us.”

The former premier said, “By doing injustice with me, Imran had put Pakistan on the back foot”.

