ECP's verdict chargesheets Imran for violating constitution: PM

ECP rules PTI received prohibited funding, Imran submitted 'false' affidavit

02 August,2022 02:20 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said Election Commission of Pakistan’s verdict on PTI foreign funding case chargesheets PTI Chairman Imran Khan for violating the constitution, submitting false affidavits and accepting foreign money.

In a tweet on Tuesday, he said it is proven yet again that Imran Khan is a certified liar.

The Prime Minister said the nation should ponder over the implications of his politics funded by foreigners.

Earlier, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the federal government will implement Election Commission of Pakistan’s verdict in PTI’s prohibited funding case as per the law.

In a statement on Tuesday, she said the verdict of Election Commission has confirmed the crimes of Imran Khan who received foreign funding from various countries including Israel, India, the US and Canada.

Meanwhile, Senior PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the PTI received one hundred and fifty crore rupees from the sources which are not permissible under the law of Pakistan.

He said the whole conspiracy stands exposed before the masses as the funds were received by the PTI from foreign nationals and companies to do politics in Pakistan.

It merits mention that ECP has announced verdict in prohibited funding case against PTI.

ECP, in its unanimous verdict, ruled that the party received funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and from 34 foreign nationals. It went on to say that the party had taken ownership of eight accounts and kept 16 hidden.

Unknown accounts have also come to light, said the commission in its verdict, adding that hiding accounts is a "violation" of Article 17 of the Constitution.

The electoral watchdog also decided to issue a show-cause notice to the PTI to explain why the commission should not seize the funds it received.

The commission also said that PTI chief Imran Khan had submitted a “misdeclaration” with the commission.

