CM Elahi to visit flood-hit areas of south Punjab

Pakistan Pakistan CM Elahi to visit flood-hit areas of south Punjab

Pervaiz Elahi will visit the flood-affected areas of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur.

02 August,2022 04:52 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will visit the flood-affected areas of south Punjab today (Tuesday), Dunya News reported.

According to handout issued here, he will visit the flood-affected areas of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur. The chief minister will meet the affected individuals and also review the relief activities going on there.

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi announced financial relief package for the flood-affected families of the province.

According to details, Chief Minister Punjab chaired a meeting regarding recent floods and rains and reviewed relief operation in the flood-affected areas.

The chief minister announced that an amount of Rs800,000 will be provided to families of people who died due to floods. A committee would estimate losses and distribute relief packages among the deserving.

The CM has also ordered the rebuilding of damaged roads on an emergency basis and setting up medical camps in the province. The flood-affected people would also be vaccinated against viral diseases. Elahi has ordered to distribute dry rations among people.

