Imran Khan trying to blackmail institutions: Fazlur Rehman
CHARSADDA (Dunya News) - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan is trying to blackmail institutions, Dunya News reported.
Talking to media after a ceremony in Charsadda in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the JUI-F chief said that elections will be held on time after the completion of the tenure of the government.
Maulana Fazlur Rehman termed the resolutions passed by provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against the Election Commission as a strategy to influence the foreign funding case.