President, PM express concern over missing army helicopter

President Alvi and PM Shehbaz have expressed concern over the missing helicopter of Pakistan army.

02 August,2022 01:19 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed concern over the missing helicopter of Pakistan army, involved in activities to provide relief to flood-affectees in Lasbela, Balochistan.

In a statement, the President Arif Alvi prayed for the safety of Commander 12 Corps and the army officers who accompanied him. He prayed for the success of the search operation.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also expressed concern over missing helicopter of Army Aviation in Balochistan.

In a tweet on the social media platform Twitter, PM Shehbaz said the whole nation was praying for the safe return and security of the sons of the country who were out to help the flood affectees.



