Imran Khan expresses concern over missing army helicopter

In a tweet on the social media platform Twitter, Imran Khan prayed for all those on board.

02 August,2022 12:40 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has expressed concern over the missing helicopter of Pakistan army, involved in activities to provide relief to flood affectees in Lasbela, Balochistan.

In a tweet on the social media platform Twitter, the PTI chief Imran Khan said: "Disturbing news of army aviation helicopter missing and praying for all those on board."

