Army helicopter with 6 on board goes missing near Lasbela: ISPR

01 August,2022 11:08 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - A Pakistan Army helicopter with six people on board, including Commander 12 Corps, lost contact with the air traffic control in Balochistan’s Lasbela district,the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed in a tweet.

Taking to Twitter, the military’s media wing said that the aviation helicopter was on a flood relief operation in Lasbela, Balochistan when it lost contact with air traffic control (ATC).

"Six individuals were on board, including Commander 12 Corps who was supervising flood relief operations in Balochistan," the tweet said, adding that a search operation was underway.

