Pakistan Pakistan Resolutions passed against ECP to influence foreign funding case: Fazlur Rahman

01 August,2022 09:42 pm

CHARSADDA (Dunya News) - Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) supremo and head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday lashed out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying that the resolutions passed in two assemblies (Punjab, KP) against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for influencing foreign funding case.

Talking to the media in Charsadda, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the elections will be held on time after the completion of the tenure of the government.

Taking a dig at the PTI chairman, the JUI-F supremo said that Imran Khan is the biggest evil of this country, and should be uprooted. Fazl claimed that Imran is trying to blackmail institutions.

Maulana Fazl also claimed that PTI Chairman thanked the ECP over the success in Punjab by-elections, but now he passes resolutions against the same ECP in Punjab and KP.

The PDM chief further said, "We have no objection with the Supreme Court (SC) but with the SC verdict". Fazl said that the heads of the institutions are also human beings who make mistakes. The PDM chief said that the SC also made mistakes in some verdicts.

The JUI-F chief said that due to the non-availability of SC judges, the Chief Justice refused to constitute a full court bench. He said that two days later, the Chief Justice convened a meeting of the Judicial Commission for the election of Supreme Court judges.

Fazl lashed out at Imran Khan, saying that the former prime minister was imposed on the country for four years, who devastated the economy.

Maulana Fazl said that Pakistan’s economic situation will take time to recover.

Taking a dig at the PTI chairman, Fazl said that Imran Khan has only one job left and that is to break up the state of Pakistan.

