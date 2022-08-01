Pakistan Navy rescue, relief operations continue in flood-hit areas of Balochistan

01 August,2022

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Navy Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief (HADR) operations on Monday continued in different areas of Balochistan.

In the recent heavy rains spell and flash floods, Pakistan Navy through utilizing its resources was providing support to the Civil Administration of Balochistan in undergoing rescue and relief operations, a Pakistan Navy media release said.

Pakistan Navy has set up a tent village at Bela near Uthal to provide shelter to the locals who have lost their homes in the flash floods.

Food and health facilities are being provided to the displaced persons at the tent village. Moreover, free medical camps were established in the area to provide first aid and free medical facilities to the locals.

A dedicated team of doctors and paramedical staff is providing treatment and free medicines to the aggrieved populace. Pakistan Navy helicopters continued their operations in transporting ration bags, cooked food and relief goods at far-flung rural areas of Lasbela District.

Pakistan Navy, along with civil government and various philanthropist organizations, was providing continuous assistance to the flood-stricken people while transitioning to rehabilitation operations in the worst affected areas.

The relief operation in Balochistan is a practical manifestation of the Pakistan Navy’s resolve to extend all-out support to fellow countrymen in their hour of need.