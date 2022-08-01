Chaudhry Shujaat to approach ECP after losing party presidency

Shujat Hussain said, "our sacrifices for the party have been ignored."

01 August,2022 03:05 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has decided to approach Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after being removed as the party president.

As per sources privy to the matter, Chaudhry Saliq Hussain said, "The party has always been ours, is ours and will be ours. We will tell Kamil Ali Agha that who is not in his mental state."

After this, Chaudhry Shujaat has started consultation with close friends in which he discussed the decisions of Kamil Ali Agha in CEC meeting.

Meanwhile, current political scenario and future political plans were discussed during the meeting.

Chaudhry Shujaat will announce the decisions made in the consultation in a press conference on Monday evening.

PML-Q on Thursday removed Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain from the post of party president.

The party also removed Tariq Bashir Cheema from the post of General Secretary.