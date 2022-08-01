Educational institutes reopen in Punjab, Sindh after summer vacations

Pakistan Pakistan Educational institutes reopen in Punjab, Sindh after summer vacations

Special instructions have been given by the government for sanitation and drainage in institutions.

01 August,2022 11:46 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Educational institutions across Punjab and Sindh are reopened on July 1, Monday after summer vacations.

As part of the anti-dengue campaign, special instructions have been given by the government for sanitation and drainage in educational institutions.

On the other hand, due to the rainfall in Karachi, attendance of the students in educational institutes was comparatively less. While in some areas of Sindh, water has not been drained from the schools so far, due to which the continuity of classes can be affected.