PM in Balochistan to review relief activities in flood affected areas

01 August,2022 11:27 am

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is in Balochistan on a day-long visit to oversee relief operations in the flood-affected areas of the province.

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz briefed the prime minister regarding the relief and rescue activities while onboard the flight to Quetta.

Federal Ministers Sardar Israr Tareen, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Maulana Abdul Wasay, Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti, Minister of State Muhammad Hashim Notezai, Member of National Assembly Salahuddin Ayubi and Chairman NDMA accompanied the prime minister.

On his arrival at Quetta Airport, the prime minister was given detailed briefing regarding the ongoing relief activities in the flood-affected areas of Balochistan.