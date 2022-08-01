CM Pervaiz Elahi decides to expand Rescue 1122 service in Punjab

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has decided to expand Rescue 1122 service. The CM approved the extension of Rescue 1122 in all the tehsils of the province this year.

In a statement, CM Elahi said that this year, the emergency service will further be launched in 86 tehsils. He said that the Punjab government will work for the expansion of Rescue 1122 services in every city of the province.

CM said that the motor-bike emergency service will be expanded to further 27 districts. "We launched the Rescue 1122 service in Punjab. Punjab emergency service Rescue 1122 is a valuable and proud organization of the province," he said.

He went on to say that this organization was initiated under his previous Chief-ministership and now it is recognized globally. He said that the work of the rescuers is not just duty but it is equivalent to serving humanity.