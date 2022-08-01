Roof collapse kills 10 in Rawalakot

Pakistan Pakistan Roof collapse kills 10 in Rawalakot

The building was housing two families.

01 August,2022 10:15 am

RAWALAKOT (Dunya News) –Ten members of a family were killed when roof of their house collapsed in Tatta Pani area of Azad Kashmir.

According to details, the victims include five children and two women. The four injured have been shifted to THQ Kotli for treatment and first aid.

According to rescue officials, the building was housing two families and was owned by employee of Tourism Department.

Prime Minister Azad Kashmir expressed grief and sorrow over loss of precious human lives and said that government stands with the heirs of the victims in these testing times.