Maryam asks Miftah to withdraw tax on power bills

Pakistan Pakistan Maryam asks Miftah to withdraw tax on power bills

Maryam asks Miftah to withdraw tax on power bills

31 July,2022 08:52 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) vice president on Sunday asked Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail to withdraw tax on electricity bills.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam wrote that “Miftah Bhai! Withdraw tax on electricity bill because traders are worried and complaining, hope you find a solution.”

— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 31, 2022

In another tweet, she penned that "Just spoke to Miftah Ismail, he assured me that he will sit with the traders tomorrow and find a solution to their complete satisfaction.”

— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 31, 2022