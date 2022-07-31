Indian company transferred money into Khaqan Abbasi’s bank account, claims Gill

31 July,2022 08:47 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former special advisor to prime minister (SAPM) Shahbaz Gill on Sunday levelled allegations on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, saying that an Indian company transferred money into his bank account.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Shahbaz Gill stressed that Abbasi should clarify for what purpose he received Rs140million.

Challenging the PML-N leader, Gill said that he and Abbasi have accounts in the same bank, saying that the former prime minister should reveal the details of himself and of Gill.

Gill further said that Abbasi once ruled the country as the premier, but now he gives the impression that he is a honest citizen by driving car himself. But, in reality, Khaqan was involved in taking the consultancy fees from an Indian company.

Gill lashed out at Abbasi, saying that apart from his tenure as prime minister, he was also petroleum minister for more than one term, during which he received money from an Indian company into his account.

Talking about the Punjab government led by Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi, Gill said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan has given instructions to speed up activities to provide relief to the people of the province.

Gill also said that the meeting was also held over the restoring Ehsaas Programme.

