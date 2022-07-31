5.6-magnitude earthquake jolts coastal parts of Balochistan

31 July,2022 07:48 pm

QUETTA (Dunya News) -An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale jolted coastal parts of Balochistan on Sunday.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), Islamabad, the epicentre of the moderate earthquake was Pasni near Gwadar and the magnitude of the quake was recorded at 5.6 on the Richter scale.



Tremors were felt in the Gwadar, Pasni, Ormara, and Kech areas of the province.



While no casualties or damage to property were immediately reported, it is worth noting that several areas of Balochistan are already grappling with monsoon floods that have caused considerable destruction in the province.