PA passes resolution demanding resignation of CEC

31 July,2022 05:47 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The resolution demanding the immediate resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja and the members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has been unanimously passed in the Punjab Assembly on Sunday.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Ali Abbas introduced a resolution in the Punjab Assembly, the text of the resolution condemned the end of the PTI government as part of a global conspiracy.

Elections are the only solution to bring the country out of the deteriorating political situation, inflation and economic recession, the House expressed no confidence in the CEC commissioners and their members, the resolution said.

On the other hand, the Punjab Assembly has passed a resolution to pass the bill to reassign powers to the Secretary of the Assembly.

