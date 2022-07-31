China to organize extensive course on BRI Progress for Pakistan

31 July,2022 04:59 pm

BEIJING (APP) - The International Cooperation Centre (ICC) of China National Development and Reform Commission will organise an extensive course on BRI Progress for Pakistan from August 3 to August 23.

As many as 25 government officials, scholars and businessmen will take part in the online classes, a document states, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

The participants will learn from China development experience in advancing the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), promoting multilateral cooperation in more fields under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework, and making greater contribution to BRI progress.

The participants are experts in planning and development, in cooperation, infrastructure construction, trade promotion and related fields.

During the course, the trainers will share their experience and lessons learnt in infrastructure construction with the participants, providing a reference for the latter to draw inspiration from.

With resources and experience at hand, ICC is willing to promote multilateral cooperation under BRI, and provide support to enhancing their capability in improving people living standards, the document states.

The course includes presentation of the national conditions of China, Chinese traditional culture, China development strategy and the opening-up initiative, interpretation of the 14th Five-Year Plan, China new development concept to build a modern economic system and the success stories in China growth.

The participants will also learn about the prospects of climate change and in cooperation under BRI to mitigate its effects, green industry development under BRI, China cooperation in renewable energy, as well as sustainable development of BRI, and infrastructure interconnectivity.

The trainees will learn about Chinese cities and infrastructure construction, China high-speed trains, international capacity cooperation and trade, BRI cooperation on technology and innovation, social risk management of the investment environment and an overview of CPEC. The participants will also discuss the BRI strategies and development.