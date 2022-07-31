Pak Army, PAF's relief operations continue as flood kills 127 in Balochistan

The flood has completely destroyed hundreds of houses

31 July,2022 11:53 am

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Relief operations by Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) are underway as death toll from flood in Balochistan rises to 127.

The flood has completely destroyed hundreds of houses while 565 kilometers of road was also damaged. 11 bridges also collapsed in the province as monsoon rains wreak havoc.

Meanwhile Pakistan Air Force personnel and helicopter fleet are actively engaged in providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief support to the people stranded in flash flood affected areas of Balochistan.

According to the spokesperson, PAF helicopters have distributed 4200 kilograms ration comprising flour, ghee, sugar, lentils, tea in the calamity hit areas during the last two days.

Additionally, several families have been evacuated from land locked areas to safer place.

On the other hand, Pakistan Army relief efforts continued in flood-hit areas of various districts across the country constantly assisting the civil administration and local communities in all flood-affected areas.

According to ISPR, relief activities are underway in Gandhawa and Army medical camp has treated 115 patients in the area.

In Khuzdar, M-8 highway is still cut off. Work is being carried on to restore the connectivity, ISPR said.

Moreover, field medical camp has been established by CMH Khuzdar and FC in Hafizabad that provided medical treatment to 145 people so far. Ration and cooked food have also been distributed to flood victims.

Army’s media wing informed that Bab-e-Dosti in Chaman is fully functional, however N-40 in Noshki was damaged at 3 places but after the repair work the traffic has resumed.

Cooked meals have been served affectees in Noshki, while 1500kgs of ration items were distributed in Hub and Uthal. General Officer Commanding at Gawadar also visited Hub and Uthal.



Regarding water flow in rivers of the country, ISPR informed that all rivers are flowing normal except Indus with low flood at Attock, Tarbela, Chashma, Guddu. Low flood at Warsak and Medium flood at Nowshehra in River Kabul have also been reported.



In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, max 133 mm rain has been recorded in Mardan followed by Mohmand (85 mm).

In Southern Punjab, all hill torrents are flowing normal except some increased flow in Mithawan, Kaha and Sanghar Hill torrents. Local army commanders have also visited Rajanpur and DG Khan.

Relief items have been distributed among flood affectees and medical camps have also been established in both districts.