Imran Khan decides to file judicial reference against CEC Sikandar Sultan

30 July,2022 06:01 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday decided to file a judicial reference against Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

The no-confidence motion against CEC Sikandar Sultan will be brought against the Election Commission in two provincial assemblies (Punjab and KP).

The sources said that the PTI chairman has given approval to the legal experts to initiate the case.

Taking a swipe at Sultan Sikandar Raja, senior PTI leaders said the CEC had violated the election code of conduct.

According to sources, PTI Chairman Imran Khan presided over an important meeting of the party leadership, where the meeting of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members with the government alliance delegation was discussed.

Sources privy to the matter said the PTI leadership has expressed concern over the meeting of the ECP members with the government delegation in the prohibited funding case.

While the role of the ECP in the PTI prohibited funding case has also been reviewed.