PM, Hamza summoned for indictment in money laundering case

30 July,2022 11:29 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A special court in Lahore has summoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on September 7 for indictment in money laundering case, filed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

According to details, PM Shehbaz and Hamza submitted a plea for one-day exemption from personal appearance in the hearing of the case.

Hamza’s lawyer submitted the medical reports of the former CM in the court.

During the hearing, Shehbaz Sharif’s lawyer Amjad Parvez said that PM could not travel to Lahore from Islamabad due to the bad weather as he was ready to leave to attend the hearing after his official meetings.

FIA’s lawyer said that he has no issue with the absence of PM Shehbaz and Hamza.

In his arguments, the FIA prosecutor said that after the approval of bail, the accused has stopped appearing in the court while death certificate of Maqsood has been submitted and his death has been confirmed.

During the hearing, FIA has also submitted record of absconder Suleman Shahbaz’s property.

After the arguments, the court adjourned the case till September 7.