In-focus

ECP denies promising 15 seats to a specific party

ECP denies promising 15 seats to a specific party

Pakistan

ECP spokesman in a statement said that the allegation on CEC was totally false and untrue.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday refuted a statement attributed to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) in which the CEC allegedly promised doling out 15 seats to a particular party.

A spokesman of ECP in a statement said that the allegation on CEC was totally false and untrue.

He said the CEC has no hidden knowledge or any other distinction to predict future events.

 

Related Topics
Election Commission
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics




Related News