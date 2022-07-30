ECP denies promising 15 seats to a specific party

ECP spokesman in a statement said that the allegation on CEC was totally false and untrue.

30 July,2022 05:56 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday refuted a statement attributed to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) in which the CEC allegedly promised doling out 15 seats to a particular party.

He said the CEC has no hidden knowledge or any other distinction to predict future events.