Pakistan Pakistan Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari ousted in no-confidence vote

The newly-elected Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan announced the result after vote count.

30 July,2022 01:03 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Assembly passed no-trust motion against Dost Muhammad Mazari to remove him from his post as Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly on late Friday night, Dunya News reported

Government alliance’s no-confident motion against Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari succeeded on late Friday night, with 186 members in the 364-strong house voting in favour of the resolution.

The newly-elected Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan announced the result after vote count. The opposition alliance did not take part in the voting process.

The no confidence motion was moved by Muhammad Basharat Raja.

The schedule regarding the election of Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker has been announced according to which the voting would be held on Sunday at 1:00 pm.

The nomination papers for the PA Deputy Speaker slot would be submitted till 5:00 pm on Saturday.

