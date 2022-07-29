Muharram moon not sighted, Ashura to be observed Aug 9

29 July,2022 08:40 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced on Friday that sighting of moon was not reported in Pakistan and First Muharram 1444 Hijri will be on Tuesday, August 09.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad presided over the meeting, which took place at the Deputy Commissioner s office in Quetta.

Ruat-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said that the 10th of the Muharram will come on August 9 (Tuesday).