CJP made audio recording of JCP meeting public

29 July,2022 08:31 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial on Friday made the audio recording of the Judicial Commission meeting public after the letters of Justice Qazi Faiz Isa and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood.

According to the statement, on the instructions of the Chief Justice, the audio recording of the Judicial Commission was released on the website of the Supreme Court.

In this regard, the statement further stated that the issue was made controversial in print and electronic media, and the meeting of the Judicial Commission was made controversial by two honourable judges.

The audio recording duration of 2 hours 25 minutes 29 seconds is given in the statement in which the Attorney General mentions the postponement of the names of the judges.