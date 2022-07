Punjab CM imposes ban on recruitments

29 July,2022 07:24 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Friday banned all recruitments across the province.

In this regard, a notification has been issued by the office of Chief Minister Punjab.

According to the notification, all recruitments will be banned across Punjab while recruitments under Punjab Public Service Commission will continue.