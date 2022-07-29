Punjab CM directs to provide immediate relief to flood-affectees

Pakistan Pakistan Punjab CM directs to provide immediate relief to flood-affectees

Punjab CM directs to provide immediate relief to flood-affectees

29 July,2022 11:19 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Friday instructed to speed up relief activities for the people affected by flood in River Chenab.

Pervaiz Elahi while directing to accelerate relief activities in Rajanpur, Rojhan and Taunsa said that providing relief to the affected people should be done on priority.

“We will not leave victims alone in such difficult hours,” said the CM.

According to DC, more than eight relief camps are functional in flood-affected areas of Rajanpur and three meals a day are being given to 11,000 victims.

While 1076 houses were said to be affected by the flood waters of the rivers and mountains so far.