Punjab PDMA issues alert of high level flood in river Chenab

29 July,2022 10:07 am

QADIRABAD (Dunya News) - Flood Forecasting Division has reported that water flow in River Chenab at Akhnor has reached 273,950 cusec and is rising continuously.

The spokesperson of Provincial Disaster Management Authority has issued alert of high level flood at river Chenab.

It was informed that high level flood is expected on Marala, Khanki and Qadirabad in next twenty-four to forty-eight hour.

All relevant departments have been directed to remain alert and complete their preparation.

PDMA has advised all the authorities concerned to take all-out measures for evacuation of people.

Punjab CM directs to provide immediate relief to flood-affectees

The Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Friday instructed to speed up relief activities for the people affected by flood in River Chenab.



Pervaiz Elahi while directing to accelerate relief activities in Rajanpur, Rojhan and Taunsa said that providing relief to the affected people should be done on priority.



“We will not leave victims alone in such difficult hours,” said the CM.



