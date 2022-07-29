All set for election of new Speaker of Punjab Assembly

Voting for the Punjab Assembly Speaker’s post will be held through a secret ballot today at 4:00pm.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will come face to face again as Punjab Assembly is all set to hold election for new Speaker today (Friday), Dunya News reported.

The post of Punjab Assembly Speaker fell vacant due to the election of Chaudhry Pervez Elahi as the chief minister.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Sibtain Khan and the joint opposition’s candidate Saiful Mulok Khokhar of PML-N have filed nomination papers for the speaker election.

