Five injured as train hits truck near Tando Adam

Five injured as train hits truck near Tando Adam

Two bogies of the Tezgam Express were partially damaged in the accident

29 July,2022 06:16 am

TANDO ADAM (Dunya News) – At least five persons were wounded in collision between Tezgam Express and a truck near Tando Adam, a city of Sanghar District in Sindh Province, in the wee hours of Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, Tezgam Express which was on its way to Karachi from Rawalpindi hit a truck at an unmanned railway crossing near Tando Adam due to which five persons sustained injuries.

The truck was completely destroyed while two bogies of the Tezgam Express were partially damaged in the accident. The driver of the truck remained unhurt in the accident.

