Pakistan Pakistan Judicial commission formed on Ziarat Incident

The commission formed to investigation of Ziarat operation will present its report within 30 days.

29 July,2022 04:56 am

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Justice Ejaz Ahmad Swati, Judge of Balochistan High Court, has been appointed as head of a judicial commission for the investigation of Ziarat operation, said a handout issued by Home and tribal affairs department of Balochistan on Thursday.

In the context of the nomination made by the Chief Justice Balochistan High Court, the judicial commission will investigate whether the persons killed in the Ziarat operation are missing persons or not.

Commission formed under Balochistan tribunal of inquiry ordinance 196 will present its report within 30 days.

