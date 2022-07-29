Balochistan reports 17 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Pakistan Pakistan Balochistan reports 17 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

The number of total confirmed patients in Balochistan surged to 35,785 in the province on Thursday.

29 July,2022 04:53 am

QUETTA (Dunya News) – At least 17 more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,785 in the province on Thursday.

According to Media Coordinator Provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,573,659 people were screened for the virus till July 28 (Thursday), out of which 17 more persons were reported positive in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 35,321 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

