Roof collapse kills minor boy in Okara

Rescue teams have shifted the dead and injured to District Hospital, Okara.

29 July,2022 04:50 am

OKARA (Dunya News) – A four-year-old boy was killed and four other persons were wounded when roof of a house collapsed in Okara on Thursday due to heavy rain, Dunya News reported.

According to details, roof of a house located in village 36 Dera near Okara suddenly collapsed due to heavy monsoon rain, burying at least five persons under the debris.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and retrieved dead body of a four-year-old by while four persons, including a woman, were pulled out in injured condition from the rubble.

The dead and injured persons were later shifted to District Hospital, Okara. Rescue sources said that the deceased boy was identified as Shan Ali. They also informed that two of the injured were in critical condition.

