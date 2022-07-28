ECP announces by-elections schedule of Punjab

28 July,2022 08:55 pm

Islamabad/Lahore (Dunya News) – Election Commission of Pakistan has released the schedule for the by-elections of Punjab on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the ECP, the by-elections of NA-157 Multan, PP 139 Sheikhupura and PP 241 Bahawalnagar will be held on September 11.

It should be noted that Zain Qureshi, the candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had won by securing more than 77,000 votes in NA-157 election in 2018 general elections, while the candidate of PML-N got around 70,000 votes.

The seat was vacated by Zain Qureshi of PTI, who had contested in Punjab Assembly Constituency PP-217 as a Member Provincial Assembly candidate and defeated Pakistan Muslim League-N candidate Salman Naeem.

It should be remembered that in the 2018 general election, PTI candidate Shah Mehmood Qureshi was defeated by independent candidate Salman Naeem, who later joined PTI through Jahangir Tareen.

Meanwhile, the seat of PP 139 has become vacant after the resignation of Jalil Sharqpuri, the candidate of the PML-N, who won the 2018 general election by securing more than 30,000 votes, while the candidate of PTI, Jahanzeb Rao secured over 27,000 votes and came second.

The seat of PP 241 Bahawalnagar has been vacated by PML-N Member Provincial Assembly Kashif Mehmood after he was disqualified for possessing a fake degree.

In 2018, in the general election of PP 241, Pakistan Muslim League-N candidate Kashif Mehmood won by securing 48 thousand votes, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf s candidate was second with 44184 votes.