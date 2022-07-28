93 killed, 59 injured during heavy rainfall in Sindh: CM Murad

28 July,2022 05:35 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Thursday said that 93 people have died due to rain in Karachi, while 59 people are injured.

A meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was held in Chief Minister’s House through video link, which discussed the damages caused during rain across Sindh.

It is really upsetting to learn that 47 of the 93 persons who died were children, CM Murad said.

During the meeting, Murad Ali Shah briefed PM Shehbaz Sharif about the rains in the province and told him that almost all the cities of Sindh have received rains in the last three days.

According to Murad Ali Shah, the rain caused severe damage to 35 sewage lines owned by the Karachi Water Board, three bridges in the districts of Gharbi and Malir collapsed, and major roadways like the Ebm causeway and Crossing causeway were severely hampered.

Sindh CM said, 2,807 homes have entirely collapsed, while 15,547 homes have suffered partial damage across the province.

While providing information about the relief efforts of the provincial government during the rains, the Sindh CM further stated that PDMA Sindh has installed 62 heavy water drainage pumps at various locations throughout the province. In Karachi, 30 pumps have been installed, added Murad.

CM Murad requested assistance from the federal government and pleaded with PM Shehbaz to provide compensation to the affected families.