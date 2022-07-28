PTI's rule in Punjab victory of Imran Khan's narrative: CM

28 July,2022 02:53 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Chief Minister of Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday said that the people of Punjab stand with Imran Khan. PTI establishing rule in Punjab again is a victory of Imran Khan’s narrative.

Former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser met Pervaiz Elahi at the Chief Minister’s House. Ayub Afridi was also present on the occasion. In the meeting, matters of mutual interest and political situation were discussed.

While, Asad Qaiser and Ayub Afridi also congratulated Pervaiz Elahi on assuming the post of Chief Minister.

The Punjab CM said that Imran Khan’s narrative is based on the love of country and supremacy of institutions.

“Imran Khan gave every Pakistani the consciousness of an independent nation,” he added.

Pervaiz Elahi said that PTI government will once again serve the people in Punjab. Health card, Ehsaas program and other public projects will move forward rapidly.

Furthermore, Asad Qaiser added that public issues will be solved with Pervaiz Elahi’s excellent governance.

