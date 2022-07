Pervaiz Elahi presented guard of honor on arrival at CM House

28 July,2022 02:16 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Chief Minister of Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday was presented a guard of honor on his arrival at the Chief Minister’s House.

The armed forces of the police saluted the Punjab CM.

Later, Pervaiz Elahi met the staff of the CM’s Office and directed them to perform their official duties diligently.